HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hampton, New Hampshire, early Sunday morning that left a man dead, officials said.

Investigators have responded to a shooting incident on P Street and are also looking into the death of an adult male, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

An autopsy is expected to be completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later today.

All parties have been identified, and there is no known threat to the general public at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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