LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash in Lynnfield on Saturday that left one person dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash on Main Street around 3:30 a.m. found the male operator injured, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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