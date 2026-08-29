BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Boston that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 81 Westview St. around 3 a.m. determined the victim had taken themselves to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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