EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Everett on Sunday that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Bowdoin Street around 3:30 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Everett police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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