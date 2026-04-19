BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Dorchester early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 19 Olney St. around 2:15 a.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)