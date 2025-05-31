GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A late night explosion outside a Groton home is under investigation.

The blast left scorch marks in the lawn, and a lot of questions.

“All of a sudden, we heard like an explosion,” said homeowner, Liz Pereira.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Pereira and her husband were watching television, when they heard a loud bang outside.

“I just saw, while I was sitting down, like a big flash of light,” said her husband. “Two seconds later, there was a second bang.”

Pereira’s husband said they called Groton police, but didn’t see the damage until the morning.

“When we came outside, we saw the scorch marks,” said Pereira.

Pieces of tin foil and shrapnel were scattered in the grass with a 12-inch burn mark at the center.

More scorches led toward the house.

Police believe the damage came from a small improvised explosive device known as a cricket bomb.

“It’s concerning,” said Pereira’s husband. “We’re just normal everyday people, just trying to make a living.”

The couple is relieved no one was hurt and their home is safe.

But, they say the situation is upsetting.

“We care very much about our home and when you’re home relaxing, you just wanna feel relaxed and safe and it’s just really shocking,” said Pereira.

