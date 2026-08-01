BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a violent, head-on crash in Braintree on Saturday that left two people hospitalized, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash in the area of 555 Pond St. around 4 p.m. found two vehicles, a Nissan and a Mazda, with heavy front-end damage, according to Braintree police. Both drivers were injured, and one had to be removed from their vehicle.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police C.A.R.S section, MSP Crime Scene Section, and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

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