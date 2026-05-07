NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed Wednesday night in New Bedford.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Acushnet Avenue and Russell Street for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police and EMS were able to find a victim a short distance from Russell Street in his car with gunshot wounds.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Steven Coan, 31, of New Bedford.

Coan was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The homicide is under investigation at this time.

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