Police investigating possible connection between Pelham, Londonderry killings

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating possible connections between two shootings in New Hampshire, where the father of a man accused of shooting and killing a minister last week was attacked at his own wedding Saturday — which was taking place right before that minister’s funeral.

Luis Garcia, a member of the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, New Hampshire, was shot and killed Oct. 1 in a Londonderry home where he was mentoring Brandon Castiglione, 24, according to police. Castiglione has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing.

Garcia’s funeral was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the church, after a wedding where Mark Castiglione — Brandon’s father — was the groom. At that wedding, police say Dale Holloway shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, in the upper chest, leaving him in serious condition.

Another woman, Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm and Mark Castiglione, 60, was struck in the head with an object, police said.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said police are investigating possible connections between the two shootings.

“We are certainly looking into that right now, whether there is a clear connection between these two events,” Agati said. “That is something we’re trying to put together.”

Police were guarding Garcia’s home, which was roped off with crime scene tape, on Saturday. The Attorney General’s office would not comment on why police were at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)