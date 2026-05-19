NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick Police are investigating after racist vandalism was reported on the back of a building at the Lilja Elementary School on Sunday, the Town of Natick announced Monday.

Police said a parent contacted a Natick Public Schools staff member directly and reported seeing several racist slurs and a swastika written on the rear of a building at approximately 11:45 a.m. Police said the area is generally away from public view, but there is a playground nearby.

Parents at the elementary school said they are upset to hear about the hateful language and imagery where their children attend class.

“We are actually Jewish, so I have had the conversation with my son before, who goes to middle school, and then we will probably have a conversation with our kids about what that all means later today,” said Jessie Perry, a Lilja Elementary School parent. “The school has responded quickly and we appreciate that, but it’s always disappointing to hear about.”

In a statement, the Town of Natick wrote in part, “The Town of Natick, the Natick Police Department, and Natick Public Schools unequivocally condemn this act. Antisemitism, racism and hate have no place in Natick. We recognize the harm that incidents like this cause for students, families, staff, and all members of our community and we do not minimize it. We are committed to identifying those responsible and ensuring accountability. Just as importantly, we remain committed to continuing the work of education, dialogue, and community partnership to confront hate and foster a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all.”

Police said the graffiti has been removed and there are no suspects at this time.

The Natick Police Department is investigating the incident.

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