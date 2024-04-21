MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Mall of New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to the shooting determined a single round had been fired and there were no reported injuries.

All parties involved in the shooting have left the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

