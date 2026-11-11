PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a road-rage incident in Paxton Wednesday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., police say they received a call reporting a road rage incident, and the person calling said they’d been shot at.

The caller said they were on Pleasant Street entering Paxton. The caller later pulled into the Paxton Public Safety Complex parking lot, and the suspect followed them.

After an investigation, police say the caller’s car was shot by a pellet gun on Pleasant Street in Worcester before getting to Paxton. Three people in the suspect’s car were arrested and no one was injured.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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