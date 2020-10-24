Police investigating rollover crash that left man seriously injured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that left a man seriously injured in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Interstate 93 south just before midnight found a car that crashed into a barrier near exit 26, police said.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Lowell, was trapped inside the vehicle and pulled from the wreckage by firefighters at the scene, officials said.

The man was taken to the Massachusetts General Hospital for serious injuries, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

