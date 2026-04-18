LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating a shooting on Saturday that left a victim hospitalized, 7NEWS sources say.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Chestnut Street found a victim who was later transported to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter.

Detectives from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office are helping process the crime scene.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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