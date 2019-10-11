WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured in Worcester late Thursday night.

Officers responding to an apartment on Harlow Street around 11:50 p.m. found a 17-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hip area, Worcester police said.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Worcester police at (508) 799-8651.

