WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured in Worcester late Thursday night.
Officers responding to an apartment on Harlow Street around 11:50 p.m. found a 17-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hip area, Worcester police said.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can call Worcester police at (508) 799-8651.
