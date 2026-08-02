SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday night at a hotel in Somerset that left three people hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a reported medical call at the Riverview Inn & Suites on Wilbur Avenue found three people seriously injured in a hotel room suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Somerset Police Department.

The room was secured, and all three people were taken to nearby hospitals.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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