BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Dorchester on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1102 Mass. Ave. found a person suffering from minor injuries, according to Boston police. The person refused medical treatment.

No arrests have been made.

