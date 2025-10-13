STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Stoneham early Sunday morning that let two people hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Spring Street in Wakefield around 1 a.m. determined the incident began in Stoneham, according to Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was found suffering from serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, also an 18-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle they were in was stopped at an intersection in Stoneham when an individual wearing a dark hoodie and a mask approached the driver and passenger and was armed with a knife.

At this time investigators do not believe that there is any danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by Stoneham Police Department Detectives along with Massachusetts State Police Detectives.

