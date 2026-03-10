REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police are warning commuters to stay alert following a string of indecent assaults near the Beachmont MBTA station.

Investigators say women walking near the T at night have been touched inappropriately, putting riders on edge.

Commuters have been reacting to the news.

“It’s pretty unnerving,” Adrianne Donovan said. “You have to stay on your guard.”

Police say three vicitms are involved.

“We could use more MBTA police around,” Donovan said. “Doesn’t seem to be any active policing at these larger stations.”

Investigators say the first incident happened January 13, near Winthrop Parkway and Roughan Street around 11 p.m. The next was February 19, and again on March 7.

The last two happened near the Beachmont Station around 10 p.m.

“Public safety is a concern I guess around some areas here so not too too surprised,” Sam Chaturvedi said.

Police say in each case, a man approached a woman form behind, touched her inappropriately, and ran off.

Detectives believe the incidents may be connected, but some riders say they haven’t personally felt unsafe in the area.

“I haven’t had any issues,” one commuter said. “I get home from work around 7/8 and I feel pretty safe getting to the MBTA lot where I park.”

Now police are asking people who live in the Beachmont area to check doorbell cameras and home surveillance for anything suspicious. They’re urging people walking near the station at night to stay alert and be aware of their surroudnings.

“I feel like no matter what time, things have escalated a bit and I think you really do have to stay on your guard,” Donovan said.

“Just make sure that if there’s anyone behind me, I keep track of what they’re doing,” Chaturvedi said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Revere police department.

