CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials were investigating two suspicious deaths in Concord, New Hampshire, officials said.

The suspicious deaths of two adults were first reported Thursday night, according to a release issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Concord Chief of Police Bradley Osgood.

No other information was immediately available.

