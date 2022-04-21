CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials were investigating two suspicious deaths in Concord, New Hampshire, officials said.

The suspicious deaths of two adults were first reported Thursday night, according to a release issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Concord Chief of Police Bradley Osgood.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

