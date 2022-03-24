MELBOURNE, Fla. (WHDH) — Police in Melbourne, Florida launched an investigation after a 35-year-old mother and her two young children were found dead inside a vehicle last Sunday.

Officers responding to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Madelyn Way in Melbourne around 10:50 p.m. found Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her children Olivia and Adam Dryer, both 3 years old, dead inside, according to Melbourne police.

It appeared that the family had been living transiently out of the vehicle along the east coast of Florida, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing but detectives say there is no reason to believe there is an active or persistent danger to the community.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)