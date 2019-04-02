Police: Ipswich man killed after being pinned by car in garage

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ipswich man was killed Tuesday after being pinned by a car in a garage, police say.

Ipswich police and fire responding to a residence in the area of Avery Street about 7:28 p.m. discovered that a Subaru motor vehicle had pinned the male resident to the floor of the garage, according to police.

Police officers extricated the victim from underneath the car and began to perform emergency medical care.

The victim, Stewart Rudnicki, 45, of Ipswich, was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Rudnicki was working on the vehicle using a jack when the car fell to the ground, fatally wounding him, police say.

“All indications at this time are that this was a tragic accident,” Chief Paul Nikas said.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)