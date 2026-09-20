HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are warning the public after a coyote “eyeballed” a 2-year-old before attacking a man.

Officers responding to reports of a rogue coyote in the area of Forest Street learned the coyote had bitten a man on the arm, prompting him to hit it with a shovel.

The coyote was then struck by several vehicles before running off in the area behind Solid Slice.

All residents in the area are being asked to remain vigilant.

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