BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of sheep prompted an unexpected chase Sunday when they managed to escape from a South Boston church.

The two sheep were set to take part in a nativity scene. When they broke free on Sunday, Boston police stepped in to help get them back into their pen.

“The police were chasing them, I think about five cruisers,” said Father George, a parish priest at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish. “Some of our parishioners also joined them.”

Priests described a wild scene as police responded. Ultimately, they said they were glad the black and white sheep were rescued unharmed.

“We’re happy. They’re happy. They feel in a strange place, everything’s new,” Father George said.

“Maybe they wanted to see the city,” he continued. “They didn’t get much of a chance. Maybe next year.”

Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish officials said they are not sure how the sheep in this incident escaped or for how long they were wandering in the city before they were captured.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)