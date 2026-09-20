BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an assault and battery in the South End last month.

The alleged assault occurred on Saturday, Aug. 8, around 7 p.m. in the area of 30 Dalton St.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his twenties, about 6’0-6’2, wearing a black shirt and jeans.

The suspect was with another party, also identified as a white male, 20-30 years of age, about 6’0″, possibly wearing a black shirt.

The suspects fled down Scotia Street from Dalton Street.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

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