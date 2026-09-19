HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - The Holbrook Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle of interest as detectives continue to investigate a crash in which a 15-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene earlier this week, officials said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Holbrook Police obtained an image of a vehicle that may have been in the area around the time of the crash. Police are seeking to identify the vehicle and its owner or operator to determine whether they may have information that could assist the investigation.

The vehicle is believed to be an older-model, black BMW 3 Series sedan.

The crash occurred on Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of 10 North Shore Road. A 15-year-old girl was struck while walking home from a nearby bus stop. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Holbrook Police Detective Michael Szczesny at 781-767-1212.

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