BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two people accused of stealing $9,000 worth of sunglasses from the Burlington Mall Monday, officials said.

At around 5 p.m., officers responded to the LensCrafters inside Macy’s at the mall, at 75 Middlesex Turnpike, for reports of shoplifting, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police said one individual distracted a store employee while the other took a bunch of sunglasses and hid them in a backpack.

The two are known to shoplift the store frequently, police said, but haven’t been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brian Goggin at 781-505-4963 or bgoggin@bpd.org.

