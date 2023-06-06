CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they made an arrest Monday in connection with a stabbing in Central Square in Cambridge. 

Cambridge police said officers in the area found a woman with a stab wound to her lower back shortly after 6 p.m. The woman, described as being in her early 20s, was treated on scene and then taken to a local hospital. 

Police said officers later arrested a woman linked to the stabbing after finding her at the intersection of Magazine Street and Auburn Street.

Police said they also recovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

