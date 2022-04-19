(WHDH) — A man died last week after he drove into a car wash, got out of his vehicle, and became pinned against a piece of machinery, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a man inside of a self-service car wash on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, on Friday found a 56-year-old man trapped between a 2014 Scion XB and a part of the car wash machinery, according to the Escondido Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that the man drove into the car wash and for an unknown reason, tried to exit his vehicle,” police said in a news release. “The vehicle then rolled forward, pinning the man between the car and the machinery.”

Police noted that it doesn’t appear the car wash had been activated at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)