MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a box truck on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 6 in Manchester around 5:40 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said a man had rear-ended a truck, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 28-year-old Sean MacDonald, of Manchester, had cut across several lanes of traffic before striking the truck. He then collided with a guardrail and was launched off his 2006 Yamaha V-Star.

MacDonald, who came to rest in the center median, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

