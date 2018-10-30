MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old man damaged a woman’s car outside of a New Hampshire shelter before evading officers and resisting arrest, police said.

Two witnesses who observed criminal mischief just before 7 a.m. outside of New Horizons, located at 199 Manchester St., told officers that a man allegedly caused extensive damage to an Allenstown woman’s 2014 Chevrolet parked in front of the shelter before driving away in another vehicle.

The witnesses pointed the suspect out and the officers followed him as he entered an older model Nissan, Manchester police said.

The man, identified as Christian Vanderzwalmen of Nashua, allegedly traveled north on Union Street when one officer activated his emergency lights to stop Vanderzwalmen’s vehicle.

Vanderzwalmen continued for several blocks while obeying the posted speed limit before turning west on Bridge Street and failing to stop at a posted traffic light, police said.

The officer deactivated his emergency lights and sirens but allegedly kept following Vanderzwalmen from a safe distance.

Vanderzwalmen finally parked his car on West Pennacook Street and engaged in a brief struggle with the officer after refusing to exit the vehicle, according to police.

He was eventually placed into custody and charged with reckless conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest/detention and disobeying a police officer.

Vanderzwalmen was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court – North on Nov. 15.

The estimated damage to the car is about $1,500.

