(WHDH) — A man was arrested earlier this week after 183 frozen animals were found in a freezer in his garage, law enforcement officials said.

Michael Patrick Turland, 43, of Golden Valley, Arizona, has been charged with 94 counts of felony animal cruelty, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducting an animal welfare check on April 3 spoke with a woman who said she was unable to make contact with Turland after he had agreed to take possession of her snakes and breed them, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and animal control officers were later called to Turland’s home, where they found the freezer full of dead dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits.

Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning, the sheriff’s office noted.

Turland was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies learned that he was present at the home.

While being interviewed, Turland allegedly admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive.

An investigation remains ongoing.

