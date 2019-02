NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by a Commuter Rail train at Norwood Depot on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Franklin Line trains in both directions have been stopped as police investigate.

Railroad Avenue is also shut down.

Commuters are urged to seek an alternate route.

