Police: Man fires gun to break up robbery in Franklin Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly attempting to rob a woman in Franklin Park Sunday, with a third person firing a gun while intervening, Boston police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at Franklin Park Golf Course at 4:45 p.m. were told a man had approached a woman and tried to rob her, putting his hands on her neck, police said. A witness who is licensed to carry a firearm tried to stop the assault and when the suspect approached him, the witness fired his gun in a direction away from the suspect, according to police.

The witness gave his gun and license to carry to police, officials said. Police arrested Wayne Straw, 38, of Boston, and charged him with aggravated assault, and he is expected to appear in West Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)