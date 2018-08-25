Police investigating fatal shooting in Worcester

Police in Worcester are investigating after a man was found from a gunshot wound Friday evening.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot at 15 Everard St. found a 42-year-old man in the hallway of the building with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the Worcester Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and Detective Bureau are in the early stages of an investigation, police are calling the man’s death “suspicious.”

