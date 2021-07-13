CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after police say they found 23 bottle rockets in his vehicle in Cambridge on Monday night.

Officers observed someone light off fireworks on Norfolk Street and drive away before stopping the car at a nearby parking lot, according to Cambridge police.

The driver, identified as a 27-year-old Boston man, did not have a license but did have 23 bottle rockets in the car, police said.

He is facing several charges.

