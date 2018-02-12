BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is under arrest after police say he held a CVS employee hostage with a needle.

The man told a worker he worked for the company and demanded to be told where the painkillers were kept, according to officials.

When an employee asked for credentials, she said he slammed her head against a counter.

Police said they were forced to pull their guns.

The suspect faces several charges.

