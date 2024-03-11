WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who is facing criminal charges stemming from a shooting in Worcester that left a mother and her 11-year-old daughter dead has been arrested arrested in California, police said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dejan Belnavis has been arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting of Chasity and Zella Nunez.

A press conference will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Dejan Belnavis has been arrested in California. There will be a press conference at the Worcester Police Department at 7:30 PM tonight where more details will be shared. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 11, 2024

No additional information was immediately available.

