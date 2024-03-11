WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who is facing criminal charges stemming from a shooting in Worcester that left a mother and her 11-year-old daughter dead has been arrested arrested in California, police said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dejan Belnavis has been arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting of Chasity and Zella Nunez.

A press conference will be held at 7:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox