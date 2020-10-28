Police: Mass. man had nearly 5 pounds of cocaine stashed in Lucky Charms boxes

VERONA, New York (WHDH) — A Massachusetts man was recently arrested in New York after police say troopers found him to be in possession of two Lucky Charms cereal boxes that were stuffed with nearly five pounds of cocaine.

Jahn Rentas, 23, of Worcester, is facing charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to New York State Police.

Troopers patrolling Interstate 90 in Verona on Saturday around 1:45 a.m. stopped Rentas for a traffic violation and searched his vehicle after developing probable cause to do so, police said.

The search yielded 4.5 pounds of cocaine, which was said to be concealed in two cereal boxes.

Rentas was remanded to the Oneida County Jail to await arraignment.

