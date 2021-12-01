(WHDH) — A mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son with a rifle following a hunting trip on Thanksgiving “wanted to send the victim to heaven,” law enforcement officials said.

Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday on charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting at Rosborough’s Old Douglas Road home learned that she had shot her son, who later died at a local hospital, Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said.

An investigation revealed that Rosborough had shot a deer with the same .243 caliber rifle about an hour before she shot her son, according to the news outlet.

Rosborough allegedly tried to reload the rifle after firing at her son but she was reportedly tackled by a family member, who held her down until deputies arrived and took her into custody.

As the family member held Rosborough down, she allegedly stated “something to the effect that she wanted to send the victim to heaven,” an incident report obtained by The Voice of Blythewood and Fairfield County indicated.

She is currently being held without bond at the Fairfield County jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

