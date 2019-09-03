Police: NH man arrested after running around naked, kicking and spitting on officer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested on indecent exposure and assault charges after police say he kicked an officer in the face and spit on him after running around the campus of Elliot Hospital in Manchester naked.

Officers responding to a report of a man running around naked in the area of Auburn and Cypress streets found Joseph Gawron, 20, of Manchester, yelling and sweating profusely without any clothes on, according to Manchester police.

Despite being tased twice, police say Gawron refused to comply with officers and struggled as he was placed under arrest.

He allegedly kicked an officer in the face and spit on him at the hospital.

Gawron was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and indecent exposure.

