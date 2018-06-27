Police: NH man leads officers on car chase in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested for violating his bail after leading police on a chase in Manchester early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers attempting to pull over a 2000 Honda Accord near the intersection of Chestnut and Pennacook streets about 1:45 a.m. said the driver refused to stop and continued to Orange Street, where he parked behind a house, according to a release issued by the Manchester Police Department Wednesday.

The driver, Abraham Castillo, 26, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of disobeying a police officer, driving after a suspension and violating bail conditions.

Castillo is slated to appear in 9th Circut Court-Manchester on June 27.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)