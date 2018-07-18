Police: NH mother arrested after leaving infant in car overnight

FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she left her infant in a vehicle overnight unattended.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance in Franklin, New Hampshire found a child alone in a vehicle overnight with the front windows open and music playing loudly.

Police say the child was sweating but responsive when they arrived on scene.

The mother, Jena Bertone, 27, of Franklin, was located about 10 minutes later and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Bertone told officers that she was sick and had put the baby in the car to help the child fall asleep.

Witnesses told police that it wasn’t the first time Bertone had done this and that it was the third straight night they had noted the disturbance.

Bertone was taken to Merrimack County Jail where she was expected to be detained until sober enough to be released. The child was given to a family relative.

