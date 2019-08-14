STUART, Fla. (WHDH) — A frantic mother watched as a Florida police officer and a good Samaritan tried to rescue her young daughter from a car she says locked on its own earlier this month.

Christina Tuffords used her remote starter to keep her vehicle cool as she placed her child into her car seat after a trip to the store.

Tuffords accidentally left the keys inside and shut the doors, prompting them to lock.

She called OnStar hoping it could help but her account was expired.

“I’ll do what ever it takes, I’ll pay whatever among of money it takes. Just please reactivate my service so you guys can unlock my car,” Tuffords recalled telling the company.

OnStar reportedly told her that they couldn’t reactivate her account over the phone so she called police.

As she waited for officer Kyle Osinga to arrive, the car shut off and began to get hot.

“The kid is not okay anymore. The heads down the eyes are closed. That’s when the adrenaline…that’s when I start to freak out,” he said.

Osinga started beating a window with his baton to no avail.

“There was a lot of panic involved,” Tuffords said.

Someone in the parking lot eventually ran over with a window punch, which allowed the window to break.

Tuffords grabbed her daughter out of the car, who was said to be OK.

She now plans to keep a window punch in her purse.

