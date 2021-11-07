CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a home invasion and a separate stabbing in Cambridge on Sunday morning.

Mark Pincus, 35, was arrested on charges of home invasion, armed assault to murder, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, and providing a false name.

A preliminary investigation determined Pincus broke into a Sciarappa Street residence and pulled a knife on the homeowner around 8:20 a.m., according to Cambridge police.

The homeowner pushed Pincus out of the apartment and he allegedly fled from the area after 911 was called.

While searching for Pincus, officers were flagged down by a man sitting in his truck at the intersection of Cambridge and Fifth streets who told them he was stabbed, unprovoked, by Pincus.

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Pincus was located in the area a short time later and taken into custody.

A knife was recovered from his jeans pocket.

Pincus is scheduled to arraigned in Cambridge District Court on November 8.

