Police release photo of suspect vehicle wanted in connection with Somerville hit-and-run

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run driver in Somerville Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway around 8:40 p.m. found the 72-year-old Marshall Mac suffering from life-threatening injuries.

State police say they are searching for a white Ford Transit Connect model year somewhere between 2014-2021 that would have sustained front-end damage in the crash, including a damaged headlight.

These vans are usually outfitted as utility vehicles without side windows or a sunroof however, this van has both and will make it stand out.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 781-396-0100.

