HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after a pedestrian was struck in the area of Washington Square in Haverhill on Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 10 a.m., and traffic in the area will be detoured due to the crash.

Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible and avoid the area as police investigate.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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