REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Police responded to an incident at the Showcase Cinema in Revere on Sunday night.

Officials responded to reports of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. at the Revere Carnival. The carnival is set up in the parking lot of Showcase Cinemas.

The cinema was evacuated.

Police say they have not received any reports of anyone being shot.

Stay with 7News as the story develops.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)