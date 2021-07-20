BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Bomb Squad were sent to investigate reports of a suspicious package near Northeastern University Tuesday afternoon.

SKY7HD flew over the scene where the squad could be seen dawning special suits outside the law school building on Huntington Avenue.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)