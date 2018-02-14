COVENTRY, R.I. (WHDH) - CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — Police say a man has been arrested after he threatened to kill a passenger, then crashed his vehicle in Concord on Tuesday.

Concord Police Officers responded to a crash in the area of 33 Branch Turnpike Rd. at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Paul Loukedes, 47 of Concord, ran away from the scene of his vehicle crash.

The officers responding to the scene were flagged down by nearby witnesses who directed them to an injured passenger who sought shelter at a nearby home.

The injured passenger was later taken to Concord Hospital by the Concord Fire Department. A subsequent investigation led officers to Loukedes.

Loukedes was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion when, according to police, he made comments that he was going to kill the passenger. He then he sped up and drove recklessly along Branch Turnpike Rd. before crashing into a residence along the road, striking other objects along the way.

The vehicle sustained major damage and the damage to the residence is still being assessed.

Loukedes reportedly ran away from the scene and Concord Police Officers and New Hampshire State Troopers located him at his Concord residence later that evening.

According to police, Loukedes refused arrest upon their arrival but was eventually taken into custody.

Loukedes was charged with multiple charges, including attempted murder, criminal mischief, reckless conduct, criminal threatening, and driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact police.

